DAFI Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $382,084.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $382,084.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,932.69 or 0.99976723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00104661 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,947,416 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

