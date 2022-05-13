Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $130,195.08 and $16,691.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00532466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036502 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,949.83 or 2.03575554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,246,764 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

