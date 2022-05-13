DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 2.4%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -399.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.
About DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)
