DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 2.4%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -399.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

About DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.