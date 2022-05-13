DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 10,419 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.12. 62,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

