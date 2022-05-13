DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,581. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

