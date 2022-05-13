DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.92. 293,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,211,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

