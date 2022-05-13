David C. Parke Sells 4,278 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director David C. Parke sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $299,074.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

