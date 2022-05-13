David (Dave) Siegel Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBNGet Rating) insider David (Dave) Siegel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,138.89).

  • On Friday, May 6th, David (Dave) Siegel acquired 225,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($43,125.00).
  • On Tuesday, February 15th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 75,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($14,583.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.

