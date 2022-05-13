Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $9.67 on Friday, reaching $246.37. 7,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $225.62 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

