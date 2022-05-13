Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $61,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.49.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

