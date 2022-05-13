Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €88.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.27 ($103.44).

ETR DHER opened at €27.14 ($28.57) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €24.96 ($26.27) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

