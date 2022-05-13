Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.12 on Monday. Denny’s has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

