Desjardins Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRETF. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.