Desjardins Increases IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$18.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.