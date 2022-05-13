Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.90

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.26) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.89) to €3.20 ($3.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.37) to €2.70 ($2.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.26) to €3.15 ($3.32) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.73.

ISNPY stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

