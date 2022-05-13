Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $18.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

HYFM opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

