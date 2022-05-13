Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.90 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.68) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.36 ($14.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.01. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

