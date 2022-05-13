Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.85 ($30.37) and last traded at €28.75 ($30.26). 21,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.30 ($29.79).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.