Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.61. 10,705,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,045,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

