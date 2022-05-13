Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE DXT traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.16. 17,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,047. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.11.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

