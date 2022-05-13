Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $7.49 on Friday, hitting $189.81. 422,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,799. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

