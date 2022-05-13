Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

CARE stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.95. 33,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,151. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.62.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.