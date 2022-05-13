Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Cap of $256,629.77 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $256,629.77 and $4,593.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00156593 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

