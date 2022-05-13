DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $129.20 million and $3.63 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00198390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00302455 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

