Digitalcoin Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $116,451.52 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.41 or 0.06866481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00230306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00682304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00484158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,865,053 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.