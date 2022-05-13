DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $61.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DISH. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

DISH stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

