DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

DISH opened at $20.63 on Monday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

