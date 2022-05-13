Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,281. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.