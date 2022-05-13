Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

