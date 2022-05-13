Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 310 ($3.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.07).

OTCMKTS:DMPZF opened at 4.90 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of 4.70 and a 1 year high of 6.22.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

