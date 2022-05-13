Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 235,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

