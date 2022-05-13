Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.22.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE D.UN opened at C$22.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.23 and a 52 week high of C$30.53.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.