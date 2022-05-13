DRIFE Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $19,624.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DRIFE has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,425.91 or 0.99889449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00103386 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 609,341,233 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

