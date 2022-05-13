Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $27.70. 76,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,837. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,252,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,709,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $487,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,528,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

