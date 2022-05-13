E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETWO opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

In other E2open Parent news, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

