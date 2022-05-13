Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

EGRX stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.