Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at $305,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

