Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.32-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.88 EPS.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 74,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a 1-year low of $138.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.47.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.