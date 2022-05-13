Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ETG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 226,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,052. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,599,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,004 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 759,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

