Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ETG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 226,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,052. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.