Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0195

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.39 million and $180.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

