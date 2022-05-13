Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Edison International reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

EIX stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.