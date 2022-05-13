Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) PT Raised to €113.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €112.00 ($117.89) to €113.00 ($118.95) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($126.32) to €129.00 ($135.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($125.05) to €125.60 ($132.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

EFGSY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

