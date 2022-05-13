Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 367.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,845 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,564,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.