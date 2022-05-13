Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

