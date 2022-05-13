Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $287.78 and last traded at $287.78. Approximately 10,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,657,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.80.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.62 and its 200-day moving average is $266.08. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

