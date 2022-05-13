Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.64.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.47. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

