Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$707.18.
TSE EDV opened at C$28.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
