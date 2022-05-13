Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$707.18.

TSE EDV opened at C$28.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.61 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

