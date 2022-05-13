Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.52. 387,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$814.10 million and a P/E ratio of 39.61. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.70.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$158,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,271,658.78. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$326,093.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,093.04. Insiders sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388 over the last three months.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.