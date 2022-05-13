Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

