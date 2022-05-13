Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.